Azure Power Global (AZRE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.
Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts expect Azure Power Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Azure Power Global stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $12.15. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,617. The firm has a market cap of $511.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.76 and a beta of 1.29. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94.
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
Featured Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.