Azure Power Global (AZRE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts expect Azure Power Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $12.15. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,617. The firm has a market cap of $511.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.76 and a beta of 1.29. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94.

AZRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised Azure Power Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Azure Power Global in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

