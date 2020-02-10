B. Riley Raises Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $55.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MBUU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,992. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $988.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $51.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,115,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,787,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 94,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

