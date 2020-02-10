B. Riley Raises Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target to $10.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the coal producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Shares of BTU stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.48. 42,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,812. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $909.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,441.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,071 shares of company stock valued at $50,000. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 255,891 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,548 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at $933,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,414 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.