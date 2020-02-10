Baader Bank Reiterates €108.00 Price Target for CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC)

Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €102.60 ($119.30).

CWC opened at €105.60 ($122.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €73.60 ($85.58) and a fifty-two week high of €111.80 ($130.00). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €105.90 and its 200 day moving average is €91.02. The stock has a market cap of $759.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

