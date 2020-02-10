Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

BMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 968.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,066. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $66.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

