Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €5.60 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.47 ($6.37).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

