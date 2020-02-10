Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. 7,479,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,915. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $6.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.