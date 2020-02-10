Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
BBVA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. 7,479,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,915. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $6.44.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.
