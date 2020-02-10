Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,784,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,310,446 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Bank of America worth $415,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.49. 14,053,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,247,348. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $310.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

