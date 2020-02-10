Barclays Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ball (NYSE:BLL)

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Ball from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.01.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.63. 62,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.97. Ball has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Ball’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Ball will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,051,544.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 438,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,620,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,836 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $1,451,000. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Ball by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 19,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $1,519,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ball by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Ball by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 58,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

