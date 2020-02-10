Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives $64.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.30. The stock had a trading volume of 216,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $42.39 and a 12 month high of $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 88,377 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.