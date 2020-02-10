Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives $64.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.30.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.
Barnes Group stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.30. The stock had a trading volume of 216,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $42.39 and a 12 month high of $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
