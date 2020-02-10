BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

BVNRY remained flat at $$10.46 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 101. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.52. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 72.61%. Equities analysts predict that BAVARIAN NORDIC/S will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus.

