Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Baytex Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baytex Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.16.

Shares of BTE opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $619.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,050,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 270,600 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 162,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,240 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,071,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Baytex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

