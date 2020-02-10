Beam (BEAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $46.50 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008617 BTC on exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Beam has a market capitalization of $46.50 million and approximately $46.62 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beam has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.19 or 0.03575830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00254326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00136655 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003185 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 55,125,640 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.