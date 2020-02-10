Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Trading Up 17%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s share price was up 17% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.35, approximately 266,744 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 226,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 33,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 417,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.