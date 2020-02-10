Benchmark Begins Coverage on Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH)

Analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ARCH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $55.69 on Monday. Arch Coal has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $837.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.76.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. Arch Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Coal will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $159,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in Arch Coal by 9.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arch Coal by 72.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Arch Coal in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Arch Coal by 12.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Arch Coal by 5.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also: Rule of 72

