BidaskClub Lowers Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ILPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of ILPT opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

