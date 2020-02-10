BidaskClub Upgrades Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $64.76.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.38 million. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.