Binance Coin (BNB) Price Up 37.2% This Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. Binance Coin has a market cap of $3.93 billion and $739.46 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for $25.25 or 0.00256314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, FCoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.74 or 0.03591341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00136861 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, DDEX, FCoin, Trade Satoshi, LBank, IDEX, Exrates, AirSwap, Bancor Network and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.