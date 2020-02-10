BitCoen Price Tops $0.0075 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. BitCoen has a total market cap of $52,657.00 and $610.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. During the last week, BitCoen has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.18 or 0.02779102 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000084 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,393.95 or 0.95565187 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

