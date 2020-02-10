Bitcoin Cash One Day Volume Reaches $4.65 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.23 billion and approximately $4.65 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $450.69 or 0.04583126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including MBAex, BigONE, WazirX and GOPAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,822.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00740185 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018543 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000376 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,271,513 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Ovis, Bitfinex, Bitinka, BTC Markets, Bitso, GOPAX, Mercado Bitcoin, Iquant, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, MBAex, Graviex, Gatecoin, BigONE, Crex24, Bibox, Bithumb, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, BiteBTC, RightBTC, Zaif, Coinfloor, Liqui, IDCM, DSX, QBTC, Kuna, Sistemkoin, DragonEX, CoinFalcon, Coindeal, BtcTrade.im, Bit2C, Bitstamp, Bittylicious, B2BX, Coinbase Pro, Kraken, Poloniex, Cryptohub, QuadrigaCX, Mercatox, Bitbank, CoinBene, Liquid, Kucoin, cfinex, CEX.IO, Braziliex, Independent Reserve, Gate.io, Koinim, YoBit, OKEx, CoinExchange, OKCoin International, Huobi, CoinEgg, C2CX, Negocie Coins, Korbit, BitMarket, ABCC, OTCBTC, xBTCe, Allcoin, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Koinex, ChaoEX, BitForex, TOPBTC, Coinsuper, Buda, CoinEx, Exrates, Cryptopia, Indodax, Coinsquare, ZB.COM, Coinhub, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, WEX, Bit-Z, HBUS, Zebpay, Binance, Bitsane, FCoin, Coinrail, WazirX, Fatbtc, BTCC, Trade By Trade, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, BTC Trade UA, UEX, Coinone, Exmo, Bisq, EXX, Instant Bitex, Altcoin Trader, Cryptomate, Vebitcoin, Coinroom, Tidex, SouthXchange, Upbit, ACX, Livecoin, CPDAX, COSS, Koineks, BitBay, Coinnest, Coinbe and bitFlyer. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

