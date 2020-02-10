Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Trading Down 88.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.01282982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00047933 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00020840 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00214864 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009936 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002322 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00068405 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004809 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

