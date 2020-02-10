Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,557,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673,766 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 6.39% of Black Knight worth $616,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.13. 269,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80. Black Knight Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $68.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. Compass Point cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lowered shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

