Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.31

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.31 and last traded at $69.06, with a volume of 30105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.72.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Compass Point cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Knight Equity cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 2.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Black Knight by 238.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,341,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Black Knight by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,858,000 after purchasing an additional 30,886 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Black Knight by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,257,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

