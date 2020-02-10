Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.20-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-955 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $937.91 million.

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.74. 368,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,357. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.31. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $72.32 and a 52-week high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

BLKB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Stephens set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Blackbaud and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $165,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,678.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $124,700.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

