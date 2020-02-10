BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:STK)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:STK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
Shares of NYSE:STK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 63,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,666. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $25.45.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
