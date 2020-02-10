BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:STK)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:STK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:STK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 63,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,666. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $25.45.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

