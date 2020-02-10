BLAST Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $274,796.00 and $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLAST has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003593 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000832 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 559,109,855 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

