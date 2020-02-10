Block One Capital (OTCMKTS:BKPPF) Stock Price Up 34.2%

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Shares of Block One Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:BKPPF) rose 34.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 121,880 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 31,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About Block One Capital (OTCMKTS:BKPPF)

Block One Capital Inc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage, growth capital, debt and equity investing. The firm does not invest in distressed situations, turnarounds, and seed investments in start-ups. The firm only seeks minority stakes. The firm typically invests in the following sectors: wellness and healthcare; business services and logistics; education and training; and emerging technologies.

