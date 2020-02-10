Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Up 22.2%

Blue Star Gold Corp (CVE:BAU) shares shot up 22.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 659,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 485% from the average session volume of 112,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile (CVE:BAU)

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

