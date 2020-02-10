Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,841 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $575,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,801 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Boeing by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,253,194 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,240,000 after acquiring an additional 57,775 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Boeing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $365,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA traded up $7.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $344.44. 5,046,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,360,151. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $302.72 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.75. The company has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -236.89%.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price objective (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.28.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

