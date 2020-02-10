Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $375.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $352.28.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock opened at $336.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.63, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.75.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after purchasing an additional 222,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $791,065,000 after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.