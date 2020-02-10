Boenning Scattergood Lowers Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) to Neutral

Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.27.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $157.19 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

