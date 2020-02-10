Bonpay (BON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,574.00

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Bonpay token can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, Cryptopia and C-CEX. Over the last week, Bonpay has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Bonpay has a total market cap of $104,354.00 and approximately $2,574.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bonpay

Bonpay’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay . The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com . Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

