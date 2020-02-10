Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.90-1.97 for the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Sunday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,812,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,916. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $165,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,970. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

