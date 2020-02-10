Brokerages Anticipate Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.17. Donnelley Financial Solutions reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFIN shares. B. Riley started coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz purchased 284,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,823,099.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

