Brokerages Anticipate Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) to Post $0.10 EPS

Analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.09. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Haymaker Acquisition.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Haymaker Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of OSW traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $14.98. 2,264,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.55 million and a P/E ratio of 33.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. Haymaker Acquisition has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

About Haymaker Acquisition

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

