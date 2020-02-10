Brokerages Anticipate Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $830,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) to report $830,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $650,000.00. Outlook Therapeutics reported sales of $1.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $4.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.28 million, with estimates ranging from $2.55 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Outlook Therapeutics.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

NASDAQ:OTLK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.98. 394,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,296. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -1.08. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 436,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 347,238 shares in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

