Brokerages Expect AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.35. AmeriCold Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AmeriCold Realty Trust.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $466.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.10. 981,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.