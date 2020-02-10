Brokerages Expect Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axon Enterprise.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 12,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $861,091.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $3,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,808,669.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,010. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,855,000 after acquiring an additional 211,552 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 836,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 768,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,637,000 after acquiring an additional 33,256 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 766,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after acquiring an additional 99,323 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAXN traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.44. The company had a trading volume of 647,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,311. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.78. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $85.73.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.