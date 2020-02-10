Brokerages Expect DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DASAN Zhone Solutions.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DZSI. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, CEO Il Yung Kim purchased 12,958 shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $94,722.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,722.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Yim purchased 5,000 shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 438.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 46,145 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 240.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DZSI traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 0.12.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.