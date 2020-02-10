Brokerages Expect Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) to Post $0.95 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) will post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.97. Hilton Hotels reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Hotels.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,798. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. Hilton Hotels has a 52-week low of $73.48 and a 52-week high of $113.96.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

