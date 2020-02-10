Brokerages Expect Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.85. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

HLI opened at $56.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.04. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $59.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,300,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,480,290. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 598.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 91,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

