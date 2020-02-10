Brokerages Expect International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) to post sales of $83.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.60 million and the highest is $83.90 million. International Money Express reported sales of $75.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $320.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $320.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $367.65 million, with estimates ranging from $365.00 million to $370.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%.

IMXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities lowered International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

In related news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Lofgren purchased 17,900 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $241,471.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in International Money Express by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in International Money Express by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 228,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,407. The company has a market capitalization of $420.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of -0.31. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

