Brokerages Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Juniper Networks reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.02. 172,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,969. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,676 shares of company stock worth $750,570. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5,287.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.