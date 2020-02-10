Brokerages Set $27.00 Target Price for Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northeast Bancorp an industry rank of 195 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northeast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 2,045.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. Northeast Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Northeast Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 1.82%.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

