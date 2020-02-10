Brokerages Set Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) PT at $68.80

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.80.

MMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $59.04. 969,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,933. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.