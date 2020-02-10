Brokerages Set National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Target Price at $89.00

Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:NHI traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $87.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,478. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.33.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 9.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

