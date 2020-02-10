Brokerages Set National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Target Price at $89.00

Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company.
NYSE:NHI traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $87.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,478. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.33.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 9.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
