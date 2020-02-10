Brokerages Set Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Target Price at $28.25

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,268,176.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,740,502 shares in the company, valued at $90,033,883.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Chung sold 50,000 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,305,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,370 shares of company stock worth $3,930,264 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the third quarter worth about $8,611,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth about $18,619,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter worth about $13,436,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PD stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 826,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,982. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. Pagerduty has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pagerduty will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.