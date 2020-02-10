Brokerages Set PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Target Price at $84.08

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Citigroup started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.26. 396,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,227. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average is $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Also, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,504 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

