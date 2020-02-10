Brokerages Set Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) PT at GBX 864.50

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 795.67 ($10.47).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday.

LON:PHNX traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 777.70 ($10.23). 589,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 626.40 ($8.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 790.30 ($10.40). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 752.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 711.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.36.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

