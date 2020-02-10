Brokerages Set SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Target Price at $49.67

Shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.
Several brokerages have issued reports on FLOW. TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 573.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.
SPX Flow Company Profile
SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.
